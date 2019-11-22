NGT, govt on collision course

Coal auction policy discussion on Dec 2

SHILLONG: The coal auction policy will be discussed on December 2 after a scheduled meeting on Thursday was postponed.

It is yet to be known whether the coal auction policy will be finalised on December 2 as the queries posed by the NGT committee is yet to be answered by the state government.

“We have not received proper answers to our queries on coal transportation and we need to get replies to our questions in the next meeting”, said BP Katakey, who heads the NGT panel.

Moreover, the government has refused to share details of the 32 lakh metric tons of coal to be exported after auction.

In the last meeting held on November 14, the meeting chaired by Katakey discussed the draft coal auction policy and he wanted some suggestions to be incorporated.

However, the government did not want to follow up the suggestions.

According to the NGT committee, there should be a foolproof mechanism during the transportation of coal and the movement of trucks should be videographed and there should be representatives of the government and the CIL at the checkpoints to monitor the transportation. Fixing the price of per tonne of coal to be transported is another suggestion.

Katakey also wanted to know the modalities for the export of coal to Bangladesh as there were some discrepancies.