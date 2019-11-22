Developed By: iNFOTYKE
When Robert Pattinson nearly quit acting
Robert Pattinson says he nearly quit acting before he starred in Twilight because his audition for the movie went so badly. “It was the scene when (Edward) had a guitar … my agent was like, ‘Take your guitar into the audition.’ I just walked in and they were like, ‘Oh. You brought a guitar. Do you want to play us a song,’ and I was like, ‘No. This is the worst decision I ever made’. I was saying no and they were like, ‘You just brought a guitar just to hold it? Why did you bring a guitar in?,” Pattinson said in the podcast HFPA. “The audition was one of the worst auditions I did in my whole life. I remember calling my parents and saying, ‘I’m done, I can’t torture myself anymore,’ and the next day I got a Twilight audition.” (IANS)