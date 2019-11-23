Govt recommends Administrator’s Rule

Latiplang elected new KHADC CEM

SHILLONG: The political drama in the KHADC took a new twist with the state government recommending administrator’s rule though Independent MDC from Nongthymmai, Latiplang Kharkongor was elected as the new CEM of the council on Friday.

Kharkongor is part of the newly-formed UDF coalition.

Earlier, during the election of the new CEM, KHADC Chairman PN Syiem announced that Kharkongor received15 votes and the other candidate Teinwell Dkhar, from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), got no vote at all as he withdrew from the contest.

However, after a UDP delegation led by party leader Bindo Lanong met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in protest against the process of election as both the sides had 14 members each, Tynsong said appropriate recommendation was made to Governor Tathagata Roy pertaining to the political drama which has unfolded in the KHADC.

He said the assessment was made from Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tynsong said, “We have already shared our decision with the governor and also discussed the matter with him besides sending necessary papers and now let the governor decide. There is no option. From the government side, we have to see the ground as to what is happening”.

He added, “If there are 14-14 on both sides in the House, who will ultimately be able to run the show? It is so difficult. if there are at least 15-16 it shows that the mandate is clear, but now the situation is peculiar where you have a tie, 14 on both sides, it is so dangerous for anybody”.

To a question whether the matter was discussed in the cabinet, Tynsong said that consultation with the cabinet members was made urgently.

Teinwell withdraws

The UDF consists of MDCs from Congress, rebel NPP MDCs, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents while the UDA has MDCs from NPP, UDP, HSPDP and one Independent.

During the election of new CEM, Syiem announced that he had received a letter from Dkhar that he has withdrawn his candidature. However, it was not accepted by the chairman. Syiem said that Dkhar should have withdrawn his candidature before the start of council session and not while the election procedure was still going on.

Delivering his speech, Kharkongor questioned as to who started the inspection of trading licenses and that in Iewduh, many shops were closed as the shopkeepers do not possess trading licenses.

After his election as CEM, members of the House got up to congratulate him. Independent MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri said that she hoped that the executive committee under the leadership of Kharkongor will last its full term.

She added that it is unacceptable that non-Khasis would rejoice that the previous EC was toppled but asserted that the upcoming EC should ensure to safeguard the interests of the indigenous communities.

Congress MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh criticised the MDCs from UDA asserting that they showed disrespect to the House. “You have to accept defeat gracefully”, he said adding that it is glaring that the MDCs who abstained from voting were hungry for power.

Followed the rules: PN Syiem

The chairman also congratulated Kharkongor on being elected the CEM. Syiem cleared the air on his participation to the election of the CEM and said that he voted as he is a member from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

He pointed out that during late PG Marbaniang’s time members were allowed to vote as per rules. He said that in 2005, Martamlin Pyrbot also exercised his vote as an MDC during the time of HS Shylla and Lambor Malngiang.

“We are having unique rules and therefore we have to be acquainted with rules and therefore I voted as an MDC of Mawkhar Pynthorumkhrah and participated in the voting process as per the rules allowed. We have to be aware that whatever is done is as per rules. It is high time to know the rules. I do not follow convention but the rules, there are conventions but the rules are not clear and I have to change”, Syiem said.

He also took exception to the demand for Administrator’s Rule in the KHADC as he maintained that no rules were flouted.

“I am hearing about administrator’s rule. Have I, as a Chairman, violated any single rule as per the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951 as amended. No. Wrong advice cannot be given to the Governor…….. there was no such violations,” he said.

He appealed to the MDCs to not feel protected because of the union government but on the rules and provision of Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Some of the MDCs feel protected that they have close contact with high-profile people”, he said.

On the other hand, he said that there are many functions that the Council has to do and stressed on the functioning of the judiciary in which village courts should reach the doorstep of villages.

Syiem added that the Trade department is also crucial.

Council seeks constitution of new EC

The secretary to the KHADC has sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills informing about the result of the election to the Chief Executive Member.

Besides mentioning about the no-confidence motion and the subsequent removal of Teinwell Dkhar as CEM, the secretary also informed that Latiplang Kharkongor secured 15 votes while Dkhar got nil votes.

The Chairman declared that Kharkongor has been duly elected as the new CEM of the Council.

In this connection, the Secretary, quoting Rule 22(2) of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, as amended, requested the DC to convey the result of the election immediately to the Governor to enable the newly elected CEM to constitute a new Executive Committee in terms of relevant rules.