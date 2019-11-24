2-day national conference of CA

SHILLONG: The two-day National Conference of Chartered Accountants ‘Utkarsh – in Pursuit of Excellence’ concluded on Saturday. President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Prafulla Chhajed along with Central Council Member Debashis Mitra, Chairman, Guwahati Branch Dhiraj Kumar Jain addressed the CAs in the conference and the media in a special meet at the conference. Secretary of the Guwahati Branch Kamal Mour initiated the special session wherein he addressed the CAs on the role of the professionals in current era. Chairman, Guwahati Branch of ICAI Dhiraj Kumar Jain concluded the event by thanking all the committee members and participants in making the conference successful.