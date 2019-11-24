Guv rejects govt’s plea for administrator’s rule

Roy wants govt to notify Latiplang Kharkongor as new KHADC CEM

SHILLONG: In a shot in the arm for the newly elected KHADC Chief Executive Member, Latiplang Khar-kongor, Governor Tathagata Roy declined to accede to the state government’s request for imposing administrator’s rule.

An official source said on Saturday that the governor rejected the recommendation of administrator’s rule by the government as there was majority leading to the election of CEM.

The source also said the governor sent a note to the government to notify Kharkongor as the new CEM.

The four-time KHADC member was chosen unopposed as the new CEM after the UDA had boycotted the election of the chief executive member.

The NPP-led government had recommended administrator’s rule though Kharkongor, who is part of the newly-formed UDF coalition, was elected as the new CEM of the council on Friday.

The stand of the government was that in the case of a tie with 14 members each in KHADC, it would be difficult for the Executive Committee to function.

However, the vote of the chairman of KHADC P N Syiem has ultimately resulted in the appointment of new CEM, who had the support of 15 members, including the former.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Executive Committee led by the UDP-NPP combine was toppled when Syiem voted against it on Wednesday after the ruling and the Opposition tied at 14 each. The no-confidence motion against the EC was brought by the Congress and it was supposed to be a routine exercise to discuss certain issues.

Since there was a tie, the chairman exercised his casting vote permissible as per the Rule 25 of the Assam Meghalaya Autonomous District Council (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951.

Casting the last vote, the chairman favoured the opposition members.