Meghalaya beat Manipur

Shillong: Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 128 runs in their first match of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in Kolkata on Saturday. Manipur won the toss on Friday and opted to field first and Meghalaya were dismissed for 197 in 49.1 overs. Meghalaya were in real trouble at 59/6, but a 73-run partnership by Joydeepan Deb (62) and Sudhir Sahani (43) got the team to 132/7. A helpful 35 off just 26 deliveries by Aryan Borah then got Meghalaya to 197. Manipur were set a target of 179 to win the match, but a sensational six wickets for just nine runs by Kumar (match figures of 7/32) saw them dismissed for 50. Borah took another three wickets in the second innings (match figures of 7/24), while there was also a further wicket for Sahani (1/14).