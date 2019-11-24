Niaw Wasa qualify for MSL main round draw

Shillong: Niaw Wasa of Jowai have qualified for the main round of the Meghalaya State League 2019 after defeating Ryntih of Shillong 3-1 in the second leg of the playoff at the Teilang Phawa Mini Stadium in Khliehriat on Saturday. Monday’s first leg saw Ryntih battle from three goals down to draw 3-3 in Jowai. Due to unavoidable circumstances Ryntih were unable to host the return leg in Shillong, so Khliehriat became their alternate home venue. Pynishai Lathong put Niaw Wasa into the lead in the 14th minute, but Ryntih’s Sheen Sohktung converted a penalty in the 35th to level proceedings and 1-1 is how first half ended. That would have suited Ryntih quite nicely as they would have qualified for the final round with either a win or a draw (up to 2-2). However, Niaw Wasa were having none of that and pressed for a lead and they got it through D Chyne in the 79th minute before Namphang Sumer found the back of the net in the 90th minute to give his side the victory they needed. The win means that Niaw Wasa will be able to try and defend their MSL 1 title as a wildcard entrant and will play in Group D in Resubelpara.