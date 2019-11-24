Police hunt for drug lord

SHILLONG: Police hunt is on to get the drug lord Bashkembor Nongbet who was involved in supply of Yaba tablets in parts of the city.

Police last week arrested a person identified as Pinak Das and recovered huge quantity of Yaba tablets from Umshyrpi bridge.

Police said Das was merely an agent to sell the drugs authorised by Nongbet who had handed over the drugs to Das at a place near Shillong Peak. Nongbet, however, managed to escape.

He is a business partner in a Mawkyrwat based Import Export Company and hails from Sohryngkham.

Police said his house was raided but his sister did not tell the police about his whereabouts