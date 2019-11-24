Roy to consult legal experts on Residents Act ordinance

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy will consult legal experts before giving assent to the ordinance on Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on phone from New Delhi on Saturday where he is attending the governors’ conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Roy said,” I may consult legal experts as the ordinance will have to be examined further.

To a question, the governor said, “It is not a laughing matter. I have to go through the ordinance properly with my secretary. I could not sit with the secretary as he was out of station. Now he is back and the process will start”.

In response to a question whether he will consult the union home ministry on the matter, the governor said he has to first consult the legal experts. The stand of the government is that the ordinance is meant to protect the visitors and hence their registration is required. The government had said the registration will help to keep a data of the visitors.

Concerns were raised from several quarters about the ordinance affecting tourism and investments from outside the state.