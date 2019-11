Governor approves Latiplang as new CEM of KHADC

SHILLONG: The Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy has approved the election of Independent MDC Latiplang Kharkongor as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

A formal letter was sent from the Governor’s Secretariat on Monday to the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills.