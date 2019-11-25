High voter turnout in HK district polls

Hong Kong: Voters on Sunday turned out in large numbers to the polling booths for the district council election, which is seen as a test of support for Hong Kong’s embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Long queues of voters were witnessed at polling stations before the voting officially began at 7.30 a.m..

By 4.30 p.m. local time, more than 2.1 million people had voted (52.14 per cent) as compared to 7,54,705 voters (24.18 per cent) within the same timescale during the previous election in 2015, BBC reported, citing data from the Hong Kong electoral authorities. The 4.13 million people (in a city of about 7.5 million residents) eligible to vote will choose 452 councillors out of the 1,090 contesting candidates from the 18 districts of Hong Kong.

The number of registered voters has increased by one million compared to the 2015 elections; 392,600 of them were added in the last year, coinciding with the protests, and 58 per cent of them are aged between 18-20, Efe news reported.

Most people came to vote early following rumours spread on social media, warning that if any altercations took place, voting would be suspended at 10.30 a.m. and only the votes already polled until that moment would be counted. (IANS)