LPG pre-delivery checks campaign

SHILLONG: Indian Oil Corporation has launched a massive campaign on LPG Cylinder Pre Delivery Check (PDC) in Shillong in the presence of Uttiya Bhattacharyya, Chief General Manager & Head of North East Marketing of Indian Oil.

As part of the ongoing all India PDC campaign by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the programme was organised at Scouts and Guides Head Quarters,

A detailed procedure for Pre Delivery Check of LPG Cylinders was demonstrated to all the participants. Bhattacharyya flagged off delivery vehicles with PDC message.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharyya said Indane cylinder has become a safe, convenient and reliable fuel for cooking in the country and it reaches 14.8 crore households through a network of about 12,000 distributors spread right from the metro cities to the remotest villages.

Total 91 bottling plants with state of the art technology were installed across the country in order to cater to around 19 lakh refills per day.

Referring to the Northeast, he said against all odds like natural calamities and road disruptions in the Northeast, Indian Oil is serving the customers and ensuring availability of LPG.

Bhattacharyya also requested the customers to make use of the various digital modes being offered by Indian Oil to make the payments for the LPG cylinders.

He mentioned that the customers have the option of booking online via the IOCL website, booking through IVRS number 9089024365, SMS and also via the Indian Oil ONE app for mobile phones.

He also urged the customers to make the payments online as a part of the digital India initiative of the Prime Minister of India.

He mentioned that a payment link is sent via SMS to the registered mobile number of the customer via which payments can be made online.

Bhattacharya requested the customers to provide their feedback after taking the delivery of their cylinders through the SMS link forwarded to their registered mobile number. He said that genuine feedback from the customers will help us further improve the services of Indian Oil for seamless delivery of LPG.

The awareness camp was attended by M B Manohar Roy, General Manager (LPG) IOAOD, Ranjit Borgohain DGM(LPG-S) Guwahati Area office besides other senior officials from Indian Oil, Valued LPG consumers, school students and general public.