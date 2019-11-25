M’laya bag 12 medals in Muaythai

SHILLONG: The 4-Day Senior National Muaythai Championship 2019 & Pro India Muaythai League 2019 organised by Muaythai Association of Karnatak at Beagh Side, Mangaluru, Karnataka from November 19 concluded on the Saturday. Muay Thai Association of Meghalaya (MTAM) headed by it’s president Angelis Sun, International Referee & Judge and Qualified Trained Coach, athletes from Meghalaya including 3 senior women have bagged a total of 12 medals including 3 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze Medals.