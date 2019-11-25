My expulsion was hasty : PN Syiem

SHILLONG: Expelled from the party, PN Syiem took exception to the sudden move of the NPP leadership as no show-cause notice was issued to him and asserted that the move was hasty.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a day after he was sacked from the NPP membership, an irked Syiem said, “The expulsion was without showcase notice, without waiting for any reply and without waiting for the report of the Shillong city members who came to meet me to discuss on the matter but then I received the news that I was expelled. It was hasty”.

The MDC from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, retraced his steps when he took part in the voting of the no-confidence motion when there was a tie and he articulated that he was expelled because he adhered to the Assam Meghalaya Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951.

He argued that he was expelled from the party after the Governor did not accept the government’s recommendation of Administrator’s Rule and not for voting in favour of the opposition at the No-Confidence motion.

Syiem said, “I was the only one who was expelled. I have to be clear that I was expelled because I followed the rules. We are not against the party, we are not against the leaders, but we are against the system and style of functioning of the EC. Is that an anti-party activity?”