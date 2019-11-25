NPP expels PN Syiem

SHILLONG: The National People’s Party on Sunday expelled PN Syiem, Chairman of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and MDC from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency, from the party for anti-party activities.

State president of NPP WR Kharlukhi informed that a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee of the party on Sunday decided to expel him.

It was Syiem’s casting vote in favour of the no-confidence vote in the Council on Wednesday that led to the fall of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-led Executive Committee. The chairman’s vote became necessary after a tie. The NPP and United Democratic Party (UDP) are the major partners in the UDA. The no-confidence motion was brought by the Opposition Congress.

Three MDCs from the ruling alliance apparently shifted allegiance and were subsequently present during the election of the CEM,

which was boycotted by the UDA. The three included two from NPP — Mitchell Wankhar and Alvin Sawkmie — and lone People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MDC Macdalyn Sawkmie. They supported the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance candidate for the CEM’s post.

When contacted, Kharlukhi said that action against Syiem was taken as it was not a secret that he voted against the NPP-UDP coalition. On the other hand, he said that the party will call the other two MDCs for an explanation since they cast their votes using secret ballot.

Asked if it was bias, Kharlukhi said, “He (Syiem) gave an open casting vote. The Disciplinary Committee met on Sunday. We will also call the other two MDCs for an explanation. But for Syiem, it is apparent that he was instrumental in toppling the alliance without our knowledge. If there were any problems, he should have told us”.

The no-confidence motion against the EC was supposed to be a routine exercise to discuss certain issues, but Syiem sprang a surprise when he voted for the opposition instead of siding with the ruling alliance after the two sides tied at 14 votes each.

Syiem has been moving from one political party to another. He was a Congress MLA from Mawsynram only to be suspended for three years in 2016 for rebelling against then Chief Minister and party leader Mukul Sangma.

He was also one of the founder members of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and joined the party in 2017 but resigned in December 2018. Syiem sprang a surprise by winning the Council election from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

PDF acting president Banteidor Lyngdoh said that the party has not decided yet but will convene a meeting of all the MLAs and the CEC to decide on the matter.

“I cannot take a decision alone and will sit for a meeting to decide”. he said.

City NPP meet

The leaders of NPP Shillong City on Sunday held an emergency meeting to discuss the developments in the Council.

Working president of NPP Shillong City, Anthony N Nongbri, rued the absence of anti-defection law in the KHADC.