Cong slams BJP over closure of irrigation cases in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress on Monday alleged that the only decision it has taken in “public interest” was to close corruption cases and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the issue.

The opposition party’s attack came after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday it had closed the probe into the alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in the state, adding that none of those was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the Prime Minister over the issue, saying he gave an impressive speech on corruption in Jharkhand and it is being implemented in Maharashtra at the same time. “Now his ‘One Nation, One Slogan’ is – ‘Come with us and all sins will be washed away’,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Contract killing” of democracy in Maharashtra has now also become “contract killing” of honesty and accountability, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“The promise was to give a clean government but now corruption cases are being used as a bargaining tool to carry on with the illegitimate Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government,” he said.

The BJP promised prior to the elections that Ajit Pawar will be sent to Arther Road Jail in the irrigation scam, but now they have made him deputy chief minister, he said. (PTI)