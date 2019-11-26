Decide on candidates with criminal record: SC to EC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission on Monday to pass a “reasoned order” on a representation seeking to restrain political parties from fielding candidates with criminal antecedents in polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while refusing to entertain a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a direction to the poll panel to devise a mechanism to ensure that parties be restrained from fielding candidates with criminal records.

“We direct the Election Commission of India to consider the representation of the petitioner (Upadhyay) dated January 22, 2019 and pass a reasoned order within three months,” said the bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai.

The top court, while disposing of a similar PIL, had on Jaunary 21 this year directed the petitioner to approach the poll panel which was also asked to treat the plea as a representation for taking requisite steps.

Upadhyay alleged that the EC did not act, forcing him to file the plea afresh and now the apex court has directed the EC to pass a reasoned order within three months from today. Upadhyay had sought a direction to the EC “to restrict political parties to setup candidates with criminal antecedents in serious offences”. (PTI)