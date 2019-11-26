FKJGP for completion of Athiabari-Umshek road

NONGSTOIN: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) Aradonga Unit has urged the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, T Lyngwa to speed up the construction of PMGSY road from Athiabari to Umshek, which has been halted for some time.

In a memorandum to the DC, Trellingstar D Shira, the president of the FKJGP, stated that the construction had been stopped since the disturbances by Assam Police and it has caused problems for the people.

Alleging that the halt on construction has hindered the development of the state, he said that the construction of the 6.2-km PMGSY road had started since February, 2018 and the project was sanctioned for an estimated amount of Rs 554.84 lakh.

The federation also mentioned that the road is plays an important role in the lives of the villagers as it stretches through Athiabari, Salpara, Olongop, Ranighat, Malapara, Mazpara and Umshiak.

The FKKJGP has urged the DC to take the matter seriously and ensure that the construction is completed as early as possible.

It also said that the state government should ensure that disturbances caused by the police force of the neighbouring state in the past do not repeat.