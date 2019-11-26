Hate post against Tura MP on FB, FIR filed

TURA: A Facebook user who uploaded a hate post against Tura MP Agatha K Sangma and her newly married husband and another who implied in a separate post that the said ‘hate post’ was most probably made by one of the teachers have found themselves in trouble with the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) filing an FIR against them at the Tura Police Station.

According to the FIR filed by the teachers body on Monday, Facebook account holder Rx Sangma had on November 21 uploaded the hate post on Facebook in Garo which when translated read- ‘Both the bride and the groom who are getting married today should be shot by a sniper. They have financed the marriage with the salaries of the GHADC employees and the teachers’.

Following the hate post on Facebook, another FB user under the name Ringring Ganti had alleged in a separate post on November 22 that it was either one of the SSA teachers, GHADC employees (both with pending salaries) or someone from the opposition Congress that had uploaded the post.

While the FB user Rx Sangma had uploaded the post to the group- The Times of Garo Hills, Ringring Ganti posted on another FB group ‘Information Now’.

“These two persons have uploaded the controversial posts with the intent to insult the Tura MP as well as to harm the reputation of the AGHSSASTA. We strongly condemn such offensive posts in the social media,” the FIR jointly filed by the President and General Secretary of the association said.The association also demanded that legal action be taken against both persons immediately.