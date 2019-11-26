Legislator alleges anomalies in Saubhagya scheme in Khasi Hills

SHILLONG: After the Opposition Congress raised the issue of alleged corruption in the implementation of central electrification scheme Saubhagya in Garo Hills, concerns have been raised about the scheme in Khasi Hills.

Five villages in East Khasi Hills are yet to avail the Pradhan Mantri Sahai Bijli Har Ghar Yojana scheme known as Saubhagya.

This was revealed by Mawphlang legislator SK Sunn quoting the letter signed by headmen of the five villages.

Sunn also wrote to the Director (Distribution), MePDCL, S. Diengdoh in this regard. The headmen of Phanniewlah Rum, Phanniewlah Neng, Nongthymmai Rum, Nongthymmai Neng and Mawpynghong, have informed Sunn that Saubhagya was yet to be implemented in their villages and urged him to enquire from the concerned authorities as to why the villagers from the Lyngiong Lyngdohship under Mawphlang constituency are deprived of the benefits under the scheme. Saubhagya was launched by Prime Minister on September 25, 2017.

Under the scheme, free electricity connections are provided to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas.

There are around 4 crore un-electrified households in the country and they were targeted for providing electricity connections by December 2018.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has been designated as its nodal agency for the scheme.

The scope of the scheme is to provide last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas. Besides, the scheme has the provision to provide solar photovoltaic (SPV) based standalone system for un-electrified households located in remote and inaccessible villages or habitations, where grid extension is not feasible or cost-effective. The scheme also highlights the need to provide last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all remaining economically poor un-electrified households in urban areas. However, the non-poor urban households are excluded from the scheme.

Sunn pointed out that the website (www. recindia.nic.in) mentions about the physical progress of the Saubhagya in respect of rural component in Meghalaya which is far from reality. According to the website, the total rural households in the state is 5,61,931 and the households electrified till October 10,2017 is 3,65,731.The subsequent progress till date is 1,96,182 households and the total achievement is also 1,96,182.

The website also states that there are no un-electrified households in the state.

In this context, Sunn wanted to know from the MePDCL official regarding the factual status of implementation of Saubhagya scheme in the five villages.