Mominin hails amendments to 6th Schedule

SHILLONG: Shyamanagar MDC, S G Esmatur Mominin has said that there have been representations from minority tribes in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council on amendment to the Sixth Schedule and the practice should continue.

Participating at the motion for discussion on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution , Mominin thanked the architect of the amendment as no community was left out from voting and taking part in the council elections

He also spoke about the unrepresented tribes in the district councils and added that previously, there was representation from the minority tribes

“I wish that there shall always be representatives from the minority tribes and I would request the state to keep the word unrepresentative tribes silent so that the door for all communities shall be open

He also added that the proposed territorial council should be constituted as Boro Territorial Council where there are reservations for the non Bodos

“I would request that GHATC should be in line with BTC,” he said.