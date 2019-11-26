NPP in trouble again as no-trust motion tabled in GHADC

Dy chairman resigns from post

TURA/ SHILLONG: Taking a cue from the political developments in the KHADC, several MDCs of GHADC belonging to both the Opposition Congress and the ruling NPP, have tabled a no-confidence motion against the NPP-led Executive Committee (EC) headed by CEM Dipul R Marak on the opening day of the three-day session on Monday.

The GHADC chairman, Denang T Sangma, while accepting the no-confidence motion announced that it would be taken up by the House on Wednesday.

Ten MDCs who tabled the no-confidence motion sent a formal letter to the GHADC Secretary (legislative) on Monday asserting that the present EC has failed in all respects.

Curiously, GHADC Deputy Chairman Mettrinson G Momin has stepped down from his post and aligned with the opposition. He is one of the signatories of the no-confidence motion.

Just as in the case of KHADC, the no-confidence motion was supported by members of the ruling coalition and the Congress.

The content of the no-confidence lists issues such as mismanagement of district council funds and sources, failure to pay monthly salaries to the employees of the district council for 23 months and long pending bills of the contractors and suppliers, total failure to protect and preserve land and the properties of the district council, total failure to protect the interest of the indigenous people, failure to adopt strategies, programmes and policies to fulfill the mandate of the Constitution. They also cited the alleged misappropriation of central funds of Rs 100 crore given to the GHADC by the Centre for development works in the district council constituencies.