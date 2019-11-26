Officials inspect college construction work

SHILLONG: SK Sunn, MLA from Mawphlang constituency, accompanied by Lamphrang Blah, Mawphlang MDC and myntris of Hima Mawphlang inspected the ongoing construction of different components of the College of Science & Commerce at Mawphlang on Monday in the presence of the officials of PWD (Buildings) and contractors entrusted with the works.

After the inspection, the MLA informed that he had been monitoring the progress of the ongoing construction for quite some time and that the progress as on date is satisfactory.

The college was sanctioned at a project cost of Rs 36.55 crore with 90 per cent of the cost to be funded by Ministry of DoNER and 10 per cent by the state government.

The college comprises of the institute building, auditorium, boys’ and girls’ hostel, quarters for principal, HoD & lecturers, archives and library building.

The works for the college was split in five groups and execution of the project was entrusted to five contractors during March and May for completion within a period of 18 months.