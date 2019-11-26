Shullai provides Rs1.01L for Church of God

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Tuesday handed over a sum of Rs one lakh one thousand rupees to the Church of God, Qualapatty which was destroyed in a massive fire recently.

The amount was paid from the discretionary grant of 2019-2020 to enable the congregation to build the new church.

Shullai also informed that he would seek financial assistance under the spiritual circuit tourism scheme of the Centre to rebuild the church.