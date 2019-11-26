Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Shullai provides Rs1.01L for Church of God

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Tuesday handed over a sum of Rs one lakh one thousand rupees to the Church of God, Qualapatty  which was destroyed in a massive fire recently.

The amount was paid   from the    discretionary grant  of 2019-2020 to enable the congregation to build the new church.

Shullai also informed that he would seek financial assistance under the spiritual circuit  tourism scheme of the Centre to rebuild the church.

