We have required numbers: Opp trio in letter to Maha Guv

MUMBAI: Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Monday submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, claiming they have the required numbers to form government in the state. The letter was signed by Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat, the legislature party leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, the post-poll alliance formed by the three parties, claimed it has the majority whereas the recently sworn in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis “does not have the required numbers”.

“Once Fadnavis fails to prove his majority during the floor test, the Shiv Sena’s claim for government formation should be considered,” the parties said in the letter. “We have attached the list of NCP and Congress MLAs supporting Sena’s claim along with other smaller parties and Independents who have extended their support. We should be called to form government immediately,” they said. After submitting the letter, NCP’s state chief Jayant Patil said, “The three parties – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – and smaller allies are willing to parade all 162 MLAs who have supported the Sena’s claim to form government in Maharashtra.” (PTI)