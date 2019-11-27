Media torch bearer of freedom in country: Justice Kotiswar Singh 

GUWAHATI: The online portal National Judicial Data Grid is a harnessed technology in the field of law and it is a storehouse of all legal information of all the cases across India and will help in speedy trials.

This was informed by Mr Justice Kotiswar Singh in Guwahati today. He was delivering a talk on Constitution Day organized by the Directorate General, North East Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the theme “Challenging role of media in the dynamics of Constitutional changes in India” on 26th November.

During his Speech Justice Singh said that, Media has helped in the evolution of progressive growth of the country and play a vital role in protecting various institutions which are product of the constitution. If we have these institutions strong, the constitution will also be strong. He said that the media which is a Torch Bearer of freedom of this country has unique responsibility in safeguarding the Constitutional values.

He also said that this is not only the role of media but also role of every individual including intellectuals, students, Justice and all parts of the society. Constitutional values are the basic dignities of human being. This is a part of preamble Based on this several landmark judgments has been given by the Supreme Court.

Justice Singh said that it is a big challenge before Media to portray a correct picture of the legal system of the country to ensure dignity and privacy of the individuals. Positive aspects of the legal system should also be highlighted in the society by the media, he added.

Expressing his concern over the misuse of social media in disseminating information, he said that Government as well as Judiciary should play vital role to have control over it. He also emphasized on positive use of technology of Social Media.

The Justice said that the Constitution should not be confined only for the Judiciary system but everyone should read the Preamble as it the embodiment of true democracy.

