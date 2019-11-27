Pak court rejects contempt plea against Imran Khan

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a plea accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of contempt of court over his recent remarks on the judiciary.

Earlier in the day, the High Court had reserved its order on the maintainability of the petition.

The plea, filed by Advocate Saleemullah Khan on Monday, said that Khan had “committed serious contempt”.

Addressing a gathering in Abbottabad’s Havelian few days ago, Khan said there was a “perceived disparity in how the powerful and common people were treated in the country’s judicial system”.

He asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to restore public’s confidence in the judiciary.

Khan’s statement came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

During the hearing on Tuesday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing the petition, asked the appellant, “What problem do you have with the Prime Minister’s speech?”

The petitioner responded that Khan had “ridiculed the judiciary”.

Justice Minallah said that the “courts welcome criticism”.

Saleemullah argued that there was a “difference between criticism and contempt”.

“Do you want a trial of an elected Prime Minister…Do you want PM to be disqualified?” Justice Minallah asked.

Later, the High Court rejected the petition. (IANS)