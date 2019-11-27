Saga of short govts in state

Maha reminiscent of M’laya

SHILLONG: The political drama in Maharashtra is reminiscent of the days in the state when there would be uncertainty over government formation and chief ministers would come and go in quick succession.

As the nation and the national media screamed about the nature of politics played out in Maharashtra, there was little surprise among politicians and the media in Shillong as they were no stranger to such ‘chaos’ in the state in the past.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ hurried resignation from the post on Tuesday after deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned leaving him without the numbers is similar to the fate that then Meghalaya chief minister DD Lapang had suffered.

This was soon after the 2008 Assembly polls when Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 25 seats.

There was already a move then to have a government led by UDP-NCP combine with the support of regional parties initiated by PA Sangma.

An adamant Lapang supported by the AICC was sworn in as the chief minister after he assured the governor that he will prove the majority in the House.

But he had to ultimately resign after serving for a mere 16 days and before facing the no-confidence motion as he did not get any support from the regional parties.

However, the shortest period that a state chief minister has spent in office is 13 days.

Congress leader SC Marak was sworn in as the chief minister on February 27, 1998 and continued only till March 10.

Later, BB Lyngdoh of the UDP became the chief minister.

However, Lyngdoh himself could not complete his tenure as the remaining term saw two more governments under the leadership of EK Mawlong (UDP) and then FA Khonglam, the first Independent chief minister of the country.

Earlier, after the Assembly polls in 1983, Lyngdoh could complete only 30 days in office – from March 2 to March 31.

There was also a government of 58 days in 1972 under the leadership of Capt WA Sangma.

The frequent change of governments in Meghalaya was attributed to the toppling games by the politicians.