Garoland supporters protest in New Delhi

TURA: Spearheading the demand for a separate Garoland State, supporters of the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) on Thursday staged a dharna in the national capital New Delhi.

The protest which demanded bifurcation of Meghalaya and creation of a separate Garoland State was held at the famous Jantar Mantar in which members while holding posters with writings related to their demand also shouted slogans.

Earlier, last week, as many as 140 supporters of the movement began heading to New Delhi to participate in the dharna. The Sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar on Thursday began at 11 am till 2 pm where protestors including women supporters participated in their traditional Garo tribal attires.

It may be mentioned that while the demand for a separate Garoland State has been on for the last many years, successive governments have refused to table the demand in the state assembly and the centre. Among those that made the demand in the past included the now defunct ANVC and political parties like Garo National Council (GNC) and the Khasi Hills based HSPDP.