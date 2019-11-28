HC bars JHADC chairman from conducting winter session

JOWAI: In a further trouble to NPP, the High Court of Meghalaya has passed an interim order that prevents the chairman of the JHADC from NPP, Finelyness Bareh from conducting the winter session that begins here on Thursday. The court also directed the Deputy Chairman, Ailad Bhoi, to chair the session instead.

“The session shall be presided over by the deputy chairman and the chairman is allowed to function as member of the council with both voting rights and other privileges, except the fact that he is restrained from functioning as the chairman of the Council”, the interim order of the High Court passed by Justice W Diengdoh stated.

The Congress party, led by Jowai Central MDC Andrew Shullai, had filed a petition stating that due procedure was not followed in the election of the chairman.

Earlier, during the session on September 9 this year, the deputy chairman conducted the election to the post of the chairman and Bareh was declared elected unopposed.

However, Shullai challenged the election process.

The JHADC winter session will begin with a demand from the BJP that the session should be an extended one to allow important issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.

The BJP has also demanded that the House should come up with a resolution on the MMDR Act.