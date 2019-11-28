MDA stable, says Kharlukhi

SHILLONG: The National’s People’s Party (NPP) is optimistic that the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by it in the state will remain stable irrespective of the turnaround in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on Wednesday.

The NPP-led ruling alliance in the GHADC suffered a setback when the executive committee was reduced to a minority after five MDCs reportedly voted in favour of the Congress-led opposition candidate in the election to the deputy chairman’s post ensuring the latter’s victory.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Wednesday, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said that even if the Congress tries to topple the government, it would not be successful.

“With anti defection law applicable, it would be very difficult for them to topple the MDA government”, Kharlukhi said.

Admitting that the setback in KHADC earlier was a little bit of a morale booster for the Congress, he, however, added that in GHADC the original NPP MDCs are still with the alliance whereas those who had joined later have deserted it.

He also said that the decision of the governor not to accept the recommendation of the state government for administrator’s rule in KHADC is encouraging others to shift their allegiance from one to another in the district councils.