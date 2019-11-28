Pot Pourri

UK couple win life-changing £105 million in lottery

New Delhi: A 42-year-old builder, Steve Thomson, and his Slovakian shop-assistant wife have hit the jackpot and won a life-changing £105 million on EuroMillions lottery, a media report said.

It is the ninth-biggest win in the history of the National Lottery.

Their ticket won them £105,100,701.90 (about Rs 966 crore or $135 million) on the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery first draw on November 19.

The man and his wife Lenka, 41, are from Selsey in West Sussex, Mail Online reported. The couple has been married for 13 years.

Lenka, a mother of three, works in a premier newsagents.

They live in a £120,000 terraced house but now plan to buy a new home so that “their three children can each have their own bedroom”, making their living conditions a “bit more harmonious”.

Steve, playing the lottery for 25 years, has promised to finish all his current jobs before Christmas.

Steve said as he realised he had won, he felt as if he was on the “verge of having a heart attack”.

“I started shaking a lot. I knew it was a really big win but didn’t know what to do. I think I was on the verge of having a heart attack,” the media report quoted him.

“Once I am over the shock, I will need to keep doing something. I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand, I’ll be there.

“But after Christmas… I might not be taking on too much more in the near future.” (IANS)



Melania Trump booed during speech

Baltimore: US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore.

First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump has been no exception, despite the bruising nature of her husband’s presidency.

Boos and shrieking erupted from the audience of mostly middle and high school students when she walked on stage at the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness. Loud talking continued in the audience as she began her brief speech, in which she wished the children “a healthy and drug-free life.”

There were more boos, as well as cheers, at the end. The president provoked a furious backlash in July when he took to Twitter to bash the historic port city of 600,000 people as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” unfit for humans.

Democratic lawmakers described the provocative attacks as racist while Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young said the remarks were “completely unacceptable.” (PTI)