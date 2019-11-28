State Cabinet to discuss guv stand on CEM election

SHILLONG: A cabinet meeting will be held shortly to discuss the recommendation of administrator’s rule in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the decision of the governor to reject it.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Wednesday that the District Council Affairs (DCA) department is yet to receive any communication either from KHADC or from Governor Tathagata Roy regarding the outcome of the no-confidence motion.

According to Tynsong, the deputy commissioner is not the proper authority to notify the election of CEM.

“In the case of KHADC, the communication from the governor was never made known to the DCA.

Regarding the rejection of administrator’s rule, Tynsong said that as per the Constitution and under the Sixth Schedule, the governor is supposed to act on the advice of the council of ministers. He said there was a breach of procedure regarding the manner in which the outcome of the election of CEM was conveyed.

Guv appreciates CM

The governor has appreciated the statement of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that there is no tussle between Raj Bhavan and the Secretariat over KHADC issue.

Conrad had said that maybe the governor had his legal and constitutional points.

In his response, Roy said on Wednesday it was a sensible and balanced approach.