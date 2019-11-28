WGH to observe ‘Pension Week’ from Nov 30

TURA: “Pension Week” for workers of unorganized sectors will be observed from November 30 to December 6 in the district, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed in a notification.

The observance of Pension Week is as per the directions of the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya along with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

The application mode of the scheme is online so participants must be between the ages of 18-40 years and must possess ADHAAR/ EPIC/ MGNREGA Job Card/ School Certificate along with valid bank passbook. The applications will be carried out by the Common Service Centres (CSC) of the adjoining areas.

As per the schedule for the week’s activities, Awareness and Mass enrollment will be organized from 11 am onwards at Tura Super Market, on November 30, at Tikrikilla Block on December 2, at Dadenggre Block on December 3, at Gambegre Block on December 4, at Selsella Block on December 5 and at Rongram Block on December 6.