108 service to resume in Meghalaya on Saturday

SHILLONG: The ongoing stalemate between the employees and management of GVK EMRI 108 service has been finally resolved and the agitating staffs have decided to resume work from Saturday.

The differences were resolved after Meghalaya, Health Minister AL Hek convened a meeting between both parties on Friday.

The 108 ambulances which has remained non-operational down for over two months, will be serviced before those are pressed into emergency service in a phased wise manner.

On the other hand, president of the EMRI Employees Union said that most to their issues were resolved. The employees wanted the fulfillment of eight-point charter of demands.