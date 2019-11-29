B J Mahanta made DGP in-charge in Assam

GUWAHATI: An Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been made the Director General of Police (in-charge) in Assam by the state government to immediately take charge as the incumbent DGP, Kuladhar Saikia is retiring on Saturday (November 30).

Mahanta will remain in-charge DGP of Assam Police till the UPSC panel appoints the new DGP in the state on the basis of the panel of names that have been forwarded by Assam government.

Sources said Assam Government has forwarded three names as candidates for the post of DGP to the UPSC’s selection panel for taking the final call.