Nepal bus accident kills 18, 13 hurt

Kathmandu: At least 18 people died and 13 other injured after a passenger bus plunged 400 metre below the road in southwestern Nepal, a senior government official said.

The accident happened in Narapani area of Sandhikharka Municipality of the southwestern Arghakhanchi district, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Seventeen people died at the scene and one died in hospital, Chief District Officer of Arghakhanchi Bijaya Raj Poudel said on Wednesday.

“I have been informed about a few more deaths but I cannot confirm now,” Poudel, who is in-charge of the district administration, said.

He said the injured people were taken to hospital at nearby Butwal town.

According to the local administration, the accident took place at around 3:25 p.m. local time at the topsy-turvy location of the road. The local administration could not confirm on the number of passengers aboard in the ill-fated bus. (IANS)