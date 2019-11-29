Opp Congress to move Court for GHADC special session

No threat to Dipul Marak-led Executive Committee: NPP

TURA: Disappointed with the decision of the GHADC Chairman to adjourn the house sine die before the no-confidence motion against the NPP-led Executive committee could be taken up on Wednesday, the opposition Congress has decided to knock on the doors of the Meghalaya High Court and the state governor.

“We are already in the process of approaching the High Court and also the Governor to demand a special session because the agenda of the house was not completed by the chairman who adjourned it even though the no-confidence motion was still to be taken up. Everyone knows the Dipul Marak led executive Committee has become a minority in the house and they have no moral right to continue,” said newly elected Deputy Chairman from the Congress, Mettrinson G Momin.

The results of the election to the post of Deputy chairman was the climax of the political moves in the GHADC on Wednesday when a majority wielding NPP alliance was plummeted to a minority after five of its MDCs, including a BJP member, switched sides to support the Congress candidate.

“We expected some disgruntlement among some members but to find the BJP MDC joining hands with arch rivals Congress was a shock for all of us,” said NPP leaders. This is perhaps the first time that members from two bitter rival parties have joined hands to oust a third party from power.

BJP MDC Bhupender Hajong representing Zikzak constituency cast his ballot in support of the Congress candidate and did not walk out with the rest of the NPP alliance after results of the deputy chairman’s election preferring to stay back in the house with the opposition members.

The opposition Congress is all set to form a new alliance called the Garo Hills Democratic Alliance and will be pressing for its lone woman member Sadhiarani M Sangma for the position of Chief Executive Member in the event of a special session being taken up and the NPP alliance getting defeated in the floor of the house.

The ruling NPP alliance, despite the drubbing in the deputy chairman’s election continues to maintain that there is no threat to the Dipul Marak-led Executive Committee.

“The results of the deputy chairman’s election cannot be termed that we have been pushed into a minority. In that election the opposition won because of cross voting, but, in the overall house we are still having a majority,” claimed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma while justifying his decision to adjourn the house sine die on the grounds that since the ruling alliance had walked out the no-confidence motion could not be taken up.