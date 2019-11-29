Pak special court orders Musharraf to record statement by Dec 5 in treason case

Islamabad: A Pakistani special court on Wednesday allowed former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf until December 5 to record his statement in the high treason case against him, but made it clear that it will only accept the Supreme Court’s directives and was not bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Dubai-based Musharraf and the Pakistan government, stopped the special court from issuing the verdict, with instructions to hear out all the parties to ensure a fair trial.

Geo News reported that a three-member bench of the special court in Islamabad, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, on Thursday said that the special tribunal is only bound to obey the Supreme Court’s directives and not the high court’s.

Justice Waqar said the bench will not comment on the IHC’s order.

The judge, however, allowed Musharraf, 76, to record his statement till December 5.

“After December 5, we will not give you further time,” Justice Seth said, adding that they would hear the case on a daily basis after that date.

The judge said that Musharraf could record his statements any time prior to the next hearing.

“We are not bound to implement the high court’s decision,” said Justice Shahid Karim, adding: “We are only bound by the Supreme Court’s orders.” (PTI)