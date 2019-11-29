Pant needs to justify team’s faith soon

New Delhi: Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman says Rishabh Pant is fast running out of time to justify the time invested in him by the team management and might lose his place to Sanju Samson if he doesn’t regain his form soon.

Laxman said Sanju Samson’s selection in the squad for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies is a “strong message” for Pant to either perform or perish.

“The team management and the selection committee have passed on a strong message that we got a backup in the form of Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant has been given a lot of opportunities and I’m sure that they will be communicating and giving him that security within that group,” Laxman told ‘Star Sports’. “But then ultimately the player has to justify the faith the team management, the selection committee has been imposing on him,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Rishabh hasn’t been able to do that, but he is that X factor. I still feel that he is an exclusive batsman who can come and change the course of the match just by his ability to hit good balls out of the park.”

Not so long ago, Pant was India’s number one wicketkeeper batsman in all three formats but has endured an erratic run of form for some time now.

With Wriddhiman Saha back in the team, Pant has now lost his place in the Test eleven and his place in the limited-overs format has also been questioned for lack of runs and his poor work with the gloves. “As a batsman – there’s no clarity of thoughts, there’s no doubt that he’s under pressure,” Laxman said. (PTI)