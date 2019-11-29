‘Workshop flags importance of Bamboo, its preservation’  

TURA: The importance of Bamboo in A’chik tribal way of life and the need for its preservation in the region was raised by a district official during a workshop on National Bamboo Mission held in Tura on Friday.

The programme was organized by the Bamboo Development Agency (BDA), National Bamboo Mission in collaboration with the Soil and Water Conservation Department at the popular Tree House Resort in Tura.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, C N Sangma said that the importance of Bamboo cannot be over emphasized and that it is indispensable in the tribal way of life. Stating that A’chik tribal life revolves around Bamboo, Sangma said that it is the pillar, wall and roof of an A’chik villager’s home.

Sangma further spoke about the importance of Bamboo in the region as well as in entire North East and parts of Asia and added that bamboo cannot be isolated from our lives since we require bamboo and its products for various activities in our daily lives. He also informed that the government has framed various guidelines in relation to the environmental concerns of our region, but the success of any project depends on the perseverance and willingness of the stakeholders to execute the project.

Emphasizing on the numerous benefits and uses of bamboo in our everyday lives especially in rural villages, he urged the stakeholders to understand the importance of bamboo and to encourage others as well to preserve especially the local species of bamboo found in our region. Further, in order to increase bamboo plantation in our area, he urged everyone to promote bamboo plantation since even though found in plenty it is being overused by the people without re-planting methods. Moreover, while learning the modern technical knowledge and skills of bamboo and its products, he also suggested that it should be done along with the traditional ideas of the people and urged to spread the message of managing our limited resources to everyone.

District Agriculture Officer, Tura M D Arengh while addressing the gathering advised the artisans to learn and understand the different value added products of bamboo and enhance their learning skills for sustainable income generation in future.

Earlier, while delivering the keynote address, Director, Soil and Water Conservation, Shillong, L N Marak informed that the restructured National Bamboo Mission is being implemented to supplement farm income of farmers with focus on development of complete value chain of bamboo sector linking growers with industry. He also mentioned that the major objectives is to increase area under bamboo plantation, improve post harvest management through establishment of primary processing units, etc, assist entrepreneurship and enhance income of primary producers of the region.