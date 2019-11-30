CM holds meet ahead of talks

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a meeting on Friday evening with the state delegation in New Delhi prior to their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

“Held free and extensive deliberations with different stakeholders, civil society members and political parties ahead of meeting called by Home Minister to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill tomorrow”, Sangma said.

KHADC members to attend meet

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Latiplang Kharkongor said MDCs mostly from United Democratic Front (UDF) will be attending the meeting on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) on Saturday in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, he said the MDCs will submit to the Home minister the official resolution on the CAB passed during the winter session of the KHADC recently.

The CEM held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss about the CAB meeting on Saturday which was attended by MDCs.

The KHADC had passed a resolution to urge the Central government to exempt the tribal areas and Meghalaya as a whole from the purview of the bill.

Meanwhile, North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum was aghast at not being called for the meeting.

In a statement issued here, he questioned as to why Chief Minister Conrad Sangma did not intervene to ensure that all MLAs were called for the meeting.

He said that if the central government is adamant on passing the CAB, Inner Line Permit (ILP) should be implemented in the state.