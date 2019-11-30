Cong alliance moves HC for GHADC session

TURA: The Opposition Congress alliance in the GHADC on Friday filed a writ petition before the High Court of Meghalaya to seek an order for the continuation of the session which was abruptly adjourned sine die by the chairman shortly after the ruling NPP alliance lost the election to the post of deputy chairman.

Though the petition has been submitted, the court has not given any date for its hearing.

“We have moved the High Court to demand the continuation of Wednesday’s session in the GHADC because the chairman had presided over the House in a biased way by adjourning sine die and walking out with the ruling NPP side without taking up the no-confidence motion. He was not neutral in his decisions,” accused Opposition candidate and newly elected deputy chairman Mettrinson G Momin.

At the same time, the Congress alliance has stalled the move to petition the governor for a special session since neither they, nor the ruling NPP alliance, have the two thirds of the MDCs mandatory to seek a special session.

“In a House of 30 members either side will require 21 members to demand for a special session. As of now, the NPP alliance is in a minority whereas we have a simple majority which was revealed during my election. So we are seeking the High Court’s direction to the chairman of the GHADC to conduct the no-confidence motion which was not taken up as the House was abruptly adjourned,” said Momin.