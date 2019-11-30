PN Syiem undecided on next move

SHILLONG: KHADC Chairman, PN Syiem after being expelled by the NPP is going to adopt the wait and watch policy before making his next move.

When asked if he would join another political party, Syiem said, “As of now, I have not decided anything and I will wait and watch before taking any decision.”

Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chairman, Pynshngaiñlang Syiem, who was expelled from the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) for his anti-party activities.

The NPP-UDP led UDA collapsed in the KHADC after Syiem voted against the ruling alliance in KHADC during the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, Syiem alleged that NPP had not issued a show cause notice to him and instead they expelled me from the party