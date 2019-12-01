Hot couture

By Richa Kharshandi

Hello winter! It is time to take out your big fur coats and posh scarves. We all know that Shillongites can pull off their winter fashion with aplomb. However, some tips on what is in this season will help you add value to your wardrobe. And the options this year are aplenty — from puffer jacket, suits, leather, fur, neon to two-tone. So what’s your pick?

Big & furry

Bomber jackets or parkas are awesome in winter but if you want to build up your look all you have to do is throw in a fuzzy fur coat. Fur makes every outfit look like a million dollar. Brands are debuting furry coats in vibrant colours and if you are not comfortable with colourful coats then brown, black or white shades will still make you look outstanding. These are cozy and stylish.

Formal fun

You got to have tailored-suits this season. Experts say it never goes out of fashion and will last you till spring and summer. A well-tailored wool trouser, chunky cashmere knit and a classic white shirt will be the sort of pieces you would want to have in your closet this season. Kick start this trend with a beautiful blazer and a trouser, pair up with a belt for more feminine effect and do not forget to grab your glasses, a bag of your choice and the tiptoes. Whether you choose a check set or a plain pantsuit, you will feel like an instant boss woman in the ensemble.

Two-toned

What is two-tone, you ask? The history of the two-tone begins in the 1920’s and was a common fashion for men shoes. Coming back, two-tone dresses are extremely fashionable and unique. Can’t decide what colour you want the garment to come in? The two-tone look solves that problem. Instead of having a mono-colour, you have the option to wear a half-and-half look for winter 2019. The two-toned Givenchy blazer is also super trendy and will definitely enhance your appearance.

Colour harmony

Another major trend this winter is the statement coat. The statement coats are seen in the streets with several fashion gurus or bloggers/vloggers or Instagram models rocking the clothing piece. Be it floor-length colourful coat or a big puffer printed jacket or faux leather, it is the perfect way to stay warm while making a statement.

Mighty leather

Instead of playing safe this winter with your regular leather jacket, let’s spice things up by picking cute leather corset or pants. Leather bottoms are the biggest trend this year, according to fashion experts from Marie Claire. Leather bottoms are my favourite, be it pants or skirt. Team it with plain white shirt or beige sweater and throw in a blazer or a cardigan and you will be ready to leave your apartment looking like a rockstar.

Fleece you!

You might recall fleece jacket as a child. Yes, those are back! Like many others staples, the fleece jacket has been given a whole new spin after making its runway debut and receiving a high-fashion stamp of approval. This 90’s era fashion item will keep you warm and level your style game. Pair the fleece jacket with tights and ankle-length boots. Also remember to put on a stylish pair of sunglasses to finish the look. If you want to create a bold runway look, fleece jacket can work with skirt and Doc Martins.

Dressy damsel

Are you still holding on to summer and missing the easy procedure to get ready by throwing on a dress? Then go for mid-length, full sleeve and look for heavy fabrics like brocade or velvet, jewelled tones and longer sleeves to wear with tights and boots. But my favourite is dressing up in a big woolen T-shirt dress and pairing it up with baker boy hats and over-the-knee boots. It just turns up the sass factor in any outfit.

Skirt in winter

Last but not the least, yes skirts in winter because why not? I love wearing skirts during fall, especially high-waist skater skirt teamed with sleek top or a turtle neck and tights. This is just so classic and never-fading style statement. However, the fashion world is very unpredictable. I mean who would have thought of wearing a middy skirt with denim shirt and boots. But to be honest, I think it is the most fascinating combination. I have also seen many fashionistas teaming up a shiny pleated longuette skirt with white T-shirt, which is an absolute edgy chic look and will end up giving you fashion brownie points.

