SHILLONG: The platinum jubilee open badminton championship organised by the Nongthymmai sports and cultural club came to an end on Saturday.The finals witnessed the best of talents and excruciating matches of under-19 category and mens doubles between Kiefer Shullai and Ai Bor Ranee versus Prem Joshi and Raju Joshi. The closing ceremony was significant by the presence of Nongthymmai badminton veterans like Ferdinand Diengdoh and O.Nongkhkaw.