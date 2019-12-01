PN Syiem yet to decide on next party

SHILLONG: KHADC Chairman PN Syiem is going to adopt a wait-and-watch policy before making his next move following his expulsion from the NPP.

When asked if he would join another political party, Syiem said, “ As of now, I have not decided anything and I will wait and watch before taking any decision.”

Syiem was expelled from the ruling National People’s Party for his anti-party activities. Syiem, however, alleged that NPP did not issue a show cause notice to him and instead the party hurriedly expelled him.

The NPP-UDP led UDA collapsed in the KHADC after Syiem voted against the ruling alliance in the council during the no-confidence motion.