Shah tries to convince NE groups on CAB

SHILLONG: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday night attempted to convince the Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) delegation that CAB is in fact a tool to protect the indigenous communities of Tripura in a sense that once the bill is enacted it will put a stop to illegal immigration.

However, the TSF was unfazed by the coaxing and they stuck to their guns that they will never accept CAB.

Later, around 11 pm, the home minister met the Mizo Zirlai Pawl delegation and it was conveyed to them that since ILP is in force in Mizoram, CAB will have no impact and will not be applicable to the state.

The Mizo delegation, however, rejected the idea and asserted that exemption from CAB is not only a Mizo affair but of the entire North East region.

The union home minister will meet the AAPSU delegation at 11 am on Sunday, Meghalaya delegation at 12 pm and the NESO delegation at 12.30 pm in Assam House, Chanakya Puri. The KSU will be represented by Lambok S. Marngar, president and a memorandum will be submitted by the union to the Shah.

Accompanying the KSU delegation from Shillong will be the KSU Delhi unit led by its president Marbiang Khongwir.