Assam urges Centre to declare Sivasagar ‘national monument park’

GUWAHATI: Assam government has requested the National Monument Committee to declare Sivasagar district of the state – the seat of thorn during the erstwhile Ahom Dynasty — as `National Monument Park’, as the district has a repository of more than 500 historical sites from Ahom era.

Addressing Asom Divas celebration at Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samannay Kshetra at Mohbandha in Jorhat district, Sonowal further said that steps were afoot to set up ‘Swargadeo Samannay Kshetra’ at Charaideo in order to preserve the rich legacy of 42 Ahom kings apart from ensuring the ‘World Heritage Site’ tag for Charaideo Moidam Site (Royals’ burial ground).

He also highlighted the State government’s efforts to set up a chair in the name of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha at Dibrugarh University and installing a grand statue of the great king at Janata Bhawan campus.

Stating that right over land is a primary need for safeguarding the interests of the indigenous people, Sonowal said that the State government had enacted a new Land Policy recently and launched initiative for distribution of land patta to one lakh landless local families to secure their land rights. He maintained that the new “Bamboo and Cane Policy” as well as notifying Agar as non-forest product would give a major boost to local economy.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Assam to follow the ideals of Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha to build a stronger Assam and said that Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha was the architect of greater Assamese society. He laid the foundation for a robust and vibrant Assam through his policy of amity, unity and harmony.

“The people of Assam must strive hard to consolidate the social fabric of the State following Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha’s ideals,” the he said adding that the youth must fortify it by developing better work culture.

Sonowal said efforts were made by the Assam government to secure the interests and rights of all indigenous communities of the State. Coinciding the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal released a book titled “Soumarot Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha” penned by Dr. Dayananda Borgohain.