CoMSO urges Governor to approves Residents’ Ordinance

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) met the Governor Tathagata Roy urging him to give assent to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

In a representation to the Governor, the CoMSO said that the said Ordinance would go a long way towards achieving the aim and objective of the Act for the safety and security of the residents of the State and also for the protection of the demographic structures of the State as a whole, which has been a long and genuine aspirations of the residents of the State.

The CoMSO maintained that the State Government consulted legal experts and the Law department of the State and that various stakeholders (CSOs, Political parties, Traditional institutions and others) were also consulted.

The CoMSO maintained that the amended Residents Act would not affect the movement of tourists in and around the state.

“We are also of the opinion that the proposed provision which make it mandatory for non-residents, who intends to stay beyond 24 hours in the State to furnish information will not affect the free movement of tourists or visitors as can be seen from the statements of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s Office as well as the statement of the Tourism Department, Meghalaya”, the CoMSO stated.